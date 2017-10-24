Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails two of three field-goal tries Monday
Elliott made two of three field-goal attempts in Monday's win over the Redskins and also added four extra points.
The Eagles had the game well in hand when his 45-yard attempt clanged off the right upright in the fourth quarter, ending his streak of consecutive attempts made at 12. Prior to the miss, he had made from 42 and 50 yards. The rookie continues to provide solid fantasy numbers from the kicker position as the Eagles head into a Week 8 matchup with the 49ers.
