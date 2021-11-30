site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jake Elliott: No field-goal tries in loss
Elliott attempted no field goals while making his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 13-7 loss to the Giants.
Just when it seemed like the Eagles' offense was rolling, along came this performance. Elliott will almost certainly see more work against the Jets in Week 13.
