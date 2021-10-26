site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jake Elliott: No field goals in loss
Elliott did not attempt a field goal in Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Raiders. He was perfect on his two extra-point tries.
Elliott has one or zero field-goal attempts in three of his last five games. He has a nice matchup on tap in Week 8 against the Lions, however.
