Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not seen at practice
Elliott (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The reason for Elliott's absence wasn't immediately known and may not be revealed until Thursday's injury report is posted. In Elliott's place, backup linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was seen kicking field goals Thursday, so perhaps it's a positive sign that a teammate rather than a newcomer is filling in for the second-year kicker.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses another key kick in win•
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Missed kick is difference in loss•
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in win•
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails game-winner Sunday•
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Held without field-goal try in loss•
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect again in loss•
