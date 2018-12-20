Elliott (undisclosed) wasn't present at practice Thursday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The reason for Elliott's absence wasn't immediately known and may not be revealed until Thursday's injury report is posted. In Elliott's place, backup linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was seen kicking field goals Thursday, so perhaps it's a positive sign that a teammate rather than a newcomer is filling in for the second-year kicker.

