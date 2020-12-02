Elliott made his lone field-goal try but missed his only extra-point opportunity in Monday's loss to the Seahawks.
Elliott missed the extra-point after the Eagles' first touchdown of the day at the end of the first half. It didn't faze him coming out of the locker room, however, as he converted a 42-yarder midway through the third quarter. The Memphis product has attempted more than one field goal just once since Week 3.
