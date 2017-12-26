Eagles' Jake Elliott: One miss in win
Elliott made field goals from 35 and 48 yards, but missed a 33-yarder in Monday night's 19-10 win over the Raiders, when he also converted an extra point.
Elliott had gone four straight games without missing a kick. Ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Cowboys, he sports 117 points in his rookie campaign.
