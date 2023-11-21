Elliot wasn't called upon to kick a field goal in the Eagles' 21-17 win over the Chiefs on Monday, but he did make all three of his extra-point tries.

Elliot has had limited opportunities since Week 5, only seeing the field for three FGAs in his last five games and none in his last two. However, he continues to see a heavy amount of PATs, with 18 opportunities over that same timeframe. Next up for Elliot and the Eagles is a matchup with the Bills in Week 12.