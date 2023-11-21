Elliott wasn't called upon to kick a field goal in the Eagles' 21-17 win over the Chiefs on Monday, but he did make all three of his extra-point tries.

Elliott has had limited opportunities since Week 5, seeing the field for only three FGAs in his last five games and none in his last two. However, he continues to see a heavy amount of PATs, with 18 opportunities over that same timeframe. Next up for Elliott and the Eagles is a matchup with the Bills in Week 12.