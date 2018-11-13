Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect again in loss
Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys as well as two extra points.
Elliott made his first attempt from more than 50 yards on his third try of the season in the second quarter and tacked on a 26-yarder in the third. He has been perfect in back-to-back games for just the second time this season, which goes to show the kind of struggles he's had thus far. Nevertheless, Elliott is trending in the right direction and has the support of his head coach. The Eagles offense should give the Memphis product a few opportunities Week 11 at New Orleans.
