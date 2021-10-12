site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jake-elliott-perfect-day-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect day in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.
Eliott now has back-to-back games with at least two field goals for the first time in over a year. He's missed just one kick out of 18 this season, including extra points.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read