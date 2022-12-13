Elliott went 6-for-6 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 48-22 victory over the Giants.

Elliott's eight total kick attempts Sunday represent a new season high. As usual, the Eagles' prolific offense found the end zone often enough to deny a huge fantasy outburst for Elliott, but it was still a very productive day for the kicker. Elliott didn't even have to work too hard to put up his points, as his field-goal attempts came from 29 and 39 yards.