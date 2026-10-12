Elliott made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Elliott's only field-goal try came late in the fourth quarter, when he knocked through his 48-yard attempt to give the Eagles a 17-16 lead with only eight seconds left to play. He has yet to miss a kick through five regular-season games, though he's made only one field goal or zero in four of those contests. Elliott's scoring floor ceiling figures to be limited given that the Eagles' offense has the second-fewest yards per game (262.2) and ranks in the bottom-5 in points allowed per game (18.4). The Eagles will be home for four of their next five games, starting with Week 6 against the Panthers on Oct. 18.