Elliot connected on both of his field-goal and extra-point attempts in Monday's 28-13 win against the Redskins.

Elliott has now converted each of his last six kicks of 40 yards or longer, including a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. After struggling with consistency early in the season, the Memphis product hasn't missed in his last five games. Elliott will get to kick indoors in Week 14 on the road against the Cowboys.