Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in win
Elliot connected on both of his field-goal and extra-point attempts in Monday's 28-13 win against the Redskins.
Elliott has now converted each of his last six kicks of 40 yards or longer, including a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. After struggling with consistency early in the season, the Memphis product hasn't missed in his last five games. Elliott will get to kick indoors in Week 14 on the road against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Nails game-winner Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Held without field-goal try in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect again in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Has perfect day in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses costly kick in loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses again from long distance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country