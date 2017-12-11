Elliott made all of his three field-goal and four extra-point attempts in Sunday's defeat of the Rams.

He had plenty warm-up time prior to his first field goal in the second quarter, having already put three extra points through the uprights prior to the 22-yard kick. The rookie's other two field goals were from 41 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter giving Philadelphia the lead for good. It was the first time since Week 8 that the 22-year-old has had more than one field-goal attempt in a game.