Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect in win
Elliott made all of his three field-goal and four extra-point attempts in Sunday's defeat of the Rams.
He had plenty warm-up time prior to his first field goal in the second quarter, having already put three extra points through the uprights prior to the 22-yard kick. The rookie's other two field goals were from 41 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter giving Philadelphia the lead for good. It was the first time since Week 8 that the 22-year-old has had more than one field-goal attempt in a game.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...