Elliott (concussion) is wearing a helmet and kicking at Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Elliott entered the concussion protocol during Sunday's 37-9 win over Dallas, forcing the Eagles to attempt two-point conversions after their final four touchdowns. He'll probably be listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, but his ability to practice in a significant capacity supports head coach Doug Pederson's expectation that the rookie kicker will be ready for Sunday's game against Chicago. With the Eagles heavily favored to win, Elliott will be one of the top options at his position if he's cleared to play.