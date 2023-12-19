Watch Now:

Elliott made his lone field goal attempt and both of his extra points in Monday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

The Eagles' offense has been stuck in a rut in recent weeks, scoring less than 20 points in three straight games, all of which have resulted in losses. Elliott made a pair of field goals in the first two games of the losing streak, but his only attempt in Monday's contest was an easy 27-yarder.

