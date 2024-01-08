Elliott made one field goal and one extra point in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Giants.

Elliott wasn't given much to do in a flat performance by the Eagles, who ended the year with five losses in their final six games. Elliott didn't attempt more than two field goals in any of those losses, meaning he finished the year a modest 16th in field-goal attempts with 32. 17 of those attempts came in the first five weeks, with just 15 coming in the team's final 12 games.