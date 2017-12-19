Eagles' Jake Elliott: Reaches double figures
Elliott made field goals from 28 and 20 yards in Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants, when he also hit all four of his extra-point tries.
Elliott's production didn't suffer from the Eagles being forced into a change at quarterback, as his 10 points gave him a fifth double-digit outing on the campaign.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.