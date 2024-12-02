Elliott made his only field-goal try and converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-19 win at Baltimore.

Elliott's only field goal of the day, which put the Eagles ahead 24-12 late in the fourth quarter, was a 35-yarder, only a bit longer than an extra point. He still hasn't missed a field goal from within 39 yards this season and profiles as a relatively safe fantasy option when Philadelphia hosts the Panthers' weak defense in Week 14.