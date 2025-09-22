Eagles' Jake Elliott: Reliable on PATs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott hit all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.
The veteran did not attempt a field goal in the victory. Elliott is now three of three on field-goal tries and eight of eight on extra-point attempts in 2025. He has also hit all three of his field goals from 50 yards or more, which was an issue for him last year.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes another 58-yard FG in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Connects from 58 in Week 1 win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Adds eighth miss of season•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Busy from close range•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses from 56 in three-point loss•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes all five kicks•