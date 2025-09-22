default-cbs-image
Elliott hit all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

The veteran did not attempt a field goal in the victory. Elliott is now three of three on field-goal tries and eight of eight on extra-point attempts in 2025. He has also hit all three of his field goals from 50 yards or more, which was an issue for him last year.

