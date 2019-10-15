Elliott made two field-goal attempts and two extra points in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Vikings.

Elliott nailed a 53-yard attempt in the second quarter to give the Eagles their first points of the day and his longest of the season. He would add a 40-yarder to cut the deficit to four midway through the third quarter but was not called on again as the team would not score further. Elliott is now 7-for-7 on field-goal tries this season and will look to keep streaking Week 7 at Dallas.