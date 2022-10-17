Elliott made both of his field goals and both of his extra points in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Elliott showed no ill effects of the ankle injury that sent him to the sidelines in Week 5, converting all of his kicks. His 51-yard field goal in the middle of the second quarter was his longest kick of the year. The Eagles' success in finding the end zone has meant they haven't needed to call his number too frequently this season, however, as he's still yet to attempt more than two field goals in a game.