Elliott agreed Thursday to rework his contract with the Eagles, accepting a $1 million pay cut while receiving $5 million guaranteed for 2026, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles will save $243,000 in cap space with the maneuver, while the guaranteed money virtually assures that Elliott will remain the team's kicker in 2026 following a rough 2025 campaign. After converting 20 of 27 field-goal attempts for a career-worst 74.1 percent rate during the Eagles' 17 regular-season games, Elliott then had a costly missed extra point in Philadelphia's narrow loss to San Francisco in the wild-card round. The 31-year-old still remains under contract through 2028, but the Eagles would likely have more flexibility to move on from him next offseason if he's unable to bounce back in 2026.