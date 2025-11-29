Elliott made one of two field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try during Friday's 24-15 loss versus the Bears.

Elliott made the longest field goal of the day (44 yards) early in the second quarter to open the scoring for Philadelphia, but he went cold afterwards, missing a PAT in the third quarter and a 52-yard attempt on the second-to-last play of the game. The Eagles' general dysfunction on offense keeps him from being a coveted fantasy asset with a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers on tap.