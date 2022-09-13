Elliott made his only field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Lions.
Elliott converted from 23 yards on his lone field goal, helping him rack up eight points to kick off the campaign. The veteran has now put together six straight regular-season outings with at least eight points dating back to last year.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Limited impact against Tampa Bay•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Finishes career-best regular season•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Sets new career high in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Busy in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Perfect day in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Eagles-Washington moved to Tuesday•