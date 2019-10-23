Eagles' Jake Elliott: Scores four points
Elliott made his only field-goal attempt as well as his lone extra-point try in Sunday night's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Elliott converted from 38 yards on his field goal, which along with his extra-point make kept him perfect on the season. With only 41 points, however, Elliott places 19th among kickers in the category.
