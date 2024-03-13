Elliott and the Eagles agreed to terms Wednesday on a four-year, $24 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Elliott's new contract with an averaged of $6 million per season ties him with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kicker in the history of the NFL, per Schefter. Last year was the strongest statistical season of Elliott's career, as he averaged a 94 percent field-goal rate (30-of-32) and missed just one of 46 extra-point tries. The 32-year-old's 32 field-goal attempts ranked just 16th in the league, however, with his career-high mark having come in 2021 with 33 field-goal tries.