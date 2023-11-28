Elliott converted four extra points and made a game-tying 59-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in regulation in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills.

The Eagles had advanced as far as the Buffalo 34-yard line on their final drive before a sack and a pair of false starts pushed them back seven yards and gave Elliott quite a tough task, but he managed to convert under pressure through the wind and rain to keep his team alive. He's now 6-for-7 from beyond 50 yards this season, though the Eagles have been better at getting into the end zone of late, cutting into his fantasy value. He's averaged 0.5 made field goals over the last six games after averaging 3.2 over his first five contests.