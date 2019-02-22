Eagles' Jake Elliott: Signing with Eagles for 2019
Elliott is staying with the Eagles on a one-year contract for 2019, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent, essentially locking him in for another year in Philadelphia even before Friday's agreement. The 24-year-old kicker has converted 83.9 percent of field-goal attempts and 93.5 percent of PATs through two seasons, including 19-of-21 from 40-49 yards and 7-of-11 from 50-plus. Given his attachment to an above-average offense, Elliott makes sense as a low-end kicker option with some upside in the final round of 2019 fantasy drafts.
