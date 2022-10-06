Elliott (ankle) observed Thursday's practice while practice squad member Cameron Dicker handled kicking duties, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Elliott toughed out a right ankle issue during the Eagles' Week 4 win against the Jaguars, a contest in which he made his only field-goal attempt and two of three point-after tries. In the wake of the injury, he has yet to practice this week, while the team signed Dicker to the practice squad Tuesday. Philadelphia doesn't need to make a decision on Elliott's status until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff in Arizona, but the situation could be settled well before then, especially if he remains sidelined at Friday's session.