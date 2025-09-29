Eagles' Jake Elliott: Still perfect in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliott hit his only field-goal try and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Bucs.
Elliott's field-goal attempt in this one came from 39 yards. The veteran is now four of four on field-goal tries and 12 of 12 on PATs in 2025. He'll try to keep it going next week against the Broncos.
More News
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Reliable on PATs in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Makes another 58-yard FG in win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Connects from 58 in Week 1 win•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Adds eighth miss of season•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Busy from close range•
-
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses from 56 in three-point loss•