Elliott hit his only field-goal try and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-25 win over the Bucs.

Elliott's field-goal attempt in this one came from 39 yards. The veteran is now four of four on field-goal tries and 12 of 12 on PATs in 2025. He'll try to keep it going next week against the Broncos.

