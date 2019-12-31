Play

Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.

Elliott got back on track in the division-clinching win a week after missing two long kicks against the Cowboys. While the 24-year-old saw five fewer field-goal opportunities in the 2019 regular season than in each of his two previous years in the league, he notched a career-high 84.6 percent success rate and secured a five-year contract extension in the process. The Memphis product will look to keep punching the ball through the uprights in the Wild Card game at home against Seattle on Sunday.

