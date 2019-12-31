Eagles' Jake Elliott: Tallies 10 points in win
Elliott made both of his field-goal attempts as well as all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Giants.
Elliott got back on track in the division-clinching win a week after missing two long kicks against the Cowboys. While the 24-year-old saw five fewer field-goal opportunities in the 2019 regular season than in each of his two previous years in the league, he notched a career-high 84.6 percent success rate and secured a five-year contract extension in the process. The Memphis product will look to keep punching the ball through the uprights in the Wild Card game at home against Seattle on Sunday.
More News
