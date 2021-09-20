Elliott made one of his two field-goal attempts but did not get an extra-point try in Sunday's 17-11 loss to the 49ers.

Elliott capped off the Eagles' second drive of the game with a 45-yarder to start the day's scoring. His second attempt came in the second quarter but was blocked, and he wouldn't be heard from again as the Eagles only scored once more in the contest and went for two when they did. So far, the Memphis product's season is looking a lot like his 2020, when he got attempted more than two field goals just once all year.