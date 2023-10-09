Elliott went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points in Sunday's 23-14 win over the Rams.

Elliott didn't have a particularly difficult day, converting one 34-yard attempt and a pair of 26-yarders. The fact that he was yet again asked to attempt at least three field goals is significant, however. He's done so in all five games this season after attempting more than two field goals just once in the entirety of last season. That's a symptom of the fact that the Eagles have fallen from third-best in the league at turning red-zone entries into touchdowns to 27th-best this season.