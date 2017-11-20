Eagles' Jake Elliott: Won't be replaced by Sturgis
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Elliott (concussion) will retain the placekicking job if he is healthy, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Elliott is in the concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's 37-9 win over the Cowboys. His situation serves as a reminder that Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps) is now eligible to return from injured reserve, but the Eagles won't make a move unless Elliott isn't ready for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. The rookie fifth-round pick has missed three extra-point attempts, but he's converted 17 of 21 field goal tries despite getting just five chances from inside 40 yards. One of his misses came in Sunday's victory and may have been related to the concussion he was diagnosed with shortly thereafter.
