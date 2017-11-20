Elliott (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game in Dallas, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Elliott left for the locker room at the end of the first quarter after missing a 34-yard field goal attempt. The Eagles subsequently have scored a pair of two-point conversions while using linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill for kickoffs. Elliott will have a full week to clear the concussion protocol before the Eagles face the Bears on Sunday in Week 12.