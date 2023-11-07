Elliott didn't attempt a single field goal in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Cowboys but did convert all four of his extra points.

The Eagles offense has been better at getting into the end zone in recent weeks, to the detriment of Elliott's fantasy value. Over the first five games, he averaged 3.4 field goal attempts and 2.4 extra-points. Over the last five contests, he's averaged just 0.8 field-goal attempts but 3.8 extra points. The Eagles will hope that trend continues after their Week 10 bye.