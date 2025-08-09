Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said after Saturday's training camp practice that Bennett that Bennett has a chance at competing for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.

Bennett was the odd-man out in the Raiders' cornerback rotation, which prompted his trade to the Eagles this past Monday in exchange for defensive tackle Thomas Booker. Bennett made his Eagles' training camp debut Saturday, and the 2023 fourth-rounder has a shot at earning a spot in the first-team defense after Kelee Ringo and Adoree' Jackson struggled during Philadelphia's 34-27 preseason win over Cincinnati on Thursday. Bennett would certainly make his case with a strong performance in training camp and over the Eagles' final two preseason games, starting with Saturday, Aug. 16 against the Browns.