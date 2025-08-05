The Eagles acquired Bennett from the Raiders in exchange for DT Thomas Booker on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A fourth-round pick in 2023 by the Raiders, Bennett appeared in 10 regular-season games last season for Las Vegas, making seven starts. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 and missed the remainder of the campaign on injured reserve. With a new coaching staff in town, Bennett was deemed expendable. He'll compete for cornerback snaps behind Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia.