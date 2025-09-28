Carter told reporters that he aggravated his shoulder injury during the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter briefly left in the fourth quarter, but he managed to finish out the game and ended with one solo tackle. The 2023 first-rounder will undergo tests to determine the severity of the injury, which could prevent him from playing in the Eagles' Week 5 clash against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 5. Byron Young and Za'Darius Smith would be in line to see additional snaps on the Eagles' defensive line if Carter misses time.