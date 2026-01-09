Carter (hip) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the 49ers.

Carter was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited in the previous two sessions. The defensive lineman is set to suit up for Sunday's playoff contest alongside starting nose tackle Jordan Davis and defensive end Moro Ojomo. Jaelan Phillips is also clear of any injury designation, so the Eagles are set to have a full starting defensive line on the field for Sunday's elimination game.