Eagles head coach Nick Sirriani said Friday that Carter sustained his ankle injury during practice and that he doesn't think the issue will "keep him out very long," Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

That being said, Sirriani wouldn't commit to the rookie defensive tackle being available Sunday at the Jets. Philadelphia will release its final Week 6 injury report later Friday, when it will be known whether Carter carries a questionable or doubtful tag into Sunday's contest or is ruled out.