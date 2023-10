Carter (back), who left Sunday's 38-31 win over the Commanders, could be available for Week 9 against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carter left Sunday's game with one tackle and did not return. He got some testing done after the game and the results were good enough -- according to McLane -- for Carter to have a chance in playing in Week 9. His practice participation over the week will be something to monitor to see if he's in line to play.