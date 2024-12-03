Carter recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 24-19 win at Baltimore.

The extent of Carter's impact in Week 13 doesn't fully register in the box score, as he was hurrying passes and hitting ball carriers in the background all evening. He demonstrated remarkable stamina as well, playing 70 of the Eagles' 71 defensive snaps Sunday. Though not necessarily on the IDP radar, he remains one of the best defensive linemen in football going into Week 14.