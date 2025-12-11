Carter (shoulder) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Carter was unable to upgrade his participation level for Thursday's practice after being unavailable for Wednesday's walkthrough. The defensive tackle missed his second game of the season last Monday, a game the Eagles lost to the Chargers in overtime. Carter will have just one more chance to upgrade his practice participation, and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders without such an upgrade. If the Georgia product is unable to play, Byron Young will continue to see more defensive snaps.