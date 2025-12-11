Carter (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Carter sat out of the Eagles' 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers on Monday after undergoing procedures on both of his shoulders in the early stages of Week 14 prep. The third-year defensive lineman is considered week-to-week, but unless he practices in at least a limited capacity over the next two days, he's unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders. Byron Young will continue to see more defensive snaps for as long as Carter is sidelined.