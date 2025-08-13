Carter (shoulder) participated in the Eagles' joint practice with the Browns on Wednesday.

Carter has been limited to sideline work due to a shoulder injury, but he was active in team drills during Wednesday's practice and made his presence felt at the line of scrimmage. The 2023 first-rounder is coming off a strong sophomore campaign in which he logged 42 tackles (25 solo), including 4.5 sacks, six pass defenses and two forced fumbles across 16 regular-season games. Carter will be the focal point of the Eagles' defensive front that includes Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo and edge rushers Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith (concussion).