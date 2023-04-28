The Eagles selected Carter in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, ninth overall.

With Carter falling, Philadelphia opted to be proactive and move into the No.9 spot where Chicago was a threat to grab the defensive tackle out. On talent alone, Carter is arguably a top-three player in this class. A 314-pound wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line that can stop the run and get into the backfield, Carter was a key piece of Georgia's back-to-back national title run. He had a tumultuous pre-draft process, however, including having to leave the combine to report to Athens-Clarke County after being charged with reckless driving. With combine testing out the window, Carter had a lot to prove at the pro day and was not as impressive as many expected. Carter still didn't fall too far, though, and is now reunited with former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis in the middle of the Philadelphia trenches.