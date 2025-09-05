Carter was ejected from Thursday's game after appearing to spit on Dak Prescott, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Carter didn't record a snap before being ejected. He approached the Cowboys' huddle as an injured player was being evaluated by trainers. Carter then exchanged words with Prescott and appeared to spit on the quarterback directly in front of an official. Carter's absence will leave a significant hole along the Eagles' defensive line.