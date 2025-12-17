Carter (shoulder) was estimated as a DNP on Tuesday's practice report.

Carter continues to recover from surgery on both of his shoulders that he underwent in early December. That has caused him to miss the Eagles' last two games, so he's unlikely to play in Saturday's NFC East tilt against the Commanders unless he's cleared to return to practice over the next two days. Byron Young and rookie fourth-rounder Ty Robinson will continue to see expanded roles on the Eagles' defensive line for as long as Carter is sidelined.